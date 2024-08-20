Agbonlahor labels 33-y/o ace as Liverpool’s ‘Mr Reliable’ after what he did at the weekend

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been described as the Reds’ ‘Mr Reliable’ by former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Netherlands international helped his side to a 2-0 victory over Ipswich at the weekend as the Arne Slot era got off to the perfect start at Portman Road.

The 33-year-old, who has now entered the final year of his current Liverpool deal, played a huge role in the Reds’ second goal of the game against the newly promoted outfit and Agbonlahor admits he was blown away by the quality of our No.4.

“Van Dijk for me is Mr Reliable now,” the former Aston Villa striker said on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “I will talk about his pass. That pass he played to Salah which led to the Salah goal was outstanding, that’s what he offers from that position.

“But he has just got that presence of dealing with strong, big strikers. He’s not bothered. He has got that natural defensive ability of knowing where to be at the right time.

“He has got the aggression and strength, and to have all that with the pace and then you can set up goals with your cross-field balls and your passing, for me, he’s an outstanding defender and he started the season off as one of the best defenders of the weekend.”

Ever since moving to Anfield in 2018 van Dijk has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world.

His calm and composed style of defending is brilliant to watch in addition to his world-class passing ability which was on display at the weekend.

He can quite literally start attacks from the edge of his own box and we’re lucky to have him featuring in a red shirt week in and week out.

Despite being the wrong side of 33 the former Southampton man is still proving he’s got what it takes to perform at the highest level and he’ll be eager to add more trophies to his already impressive collection this term.

Tonight the Dutchman has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year – a much deserved award for our skipper!

