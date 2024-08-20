(Video) Giorgi Mamardashvili’s best bits as 23-year-old closes in on Liverpool move

With Liverpool believed to be closing in on a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before the end of the current transfer window, clips are circulating on social media showcasing what the 23-year-old is all about.

The Reds currently have one of the best ‘keepers in the world between the sticks in the form of Alisson Becker but with the Brazil international now the wrong side of 30 – plans are understandably being made to find his successor.

Caoimhin Kelleher has proved down the years that he’s more than good enough to step in for our No. 1 when needed but it appears that Arne Slot and Co. are looking to add to their goalkeeping options.

Valencia are believed to value the stopper somewhere in the region of £34m after he impressed for Georgia at the Euros this year.

It’s believed that if Mamardashvili is to join the Reds during the current window, he’d likely head out on loan back to the La Liga outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

We’ve not completed any signings so far this summer so there can be a fair bit of excitement surrounding the potential arrival of a new shot stopper.

