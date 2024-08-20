Liverpool journalist remains ‘convinced’ that Reds could raid PL rivals for ‘dangerous’ dynamo

Could Liverpool’s summer transfer window be about to belatedly burst into life?

Tuesday has seen reports that the Reds are closing in on a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili (Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce), while there’s also renewed interest in Marc Guehi amid Newcastle potentially pulling out of the race if Crystal Palace reject their latest offer (David Ornstein).

Another name which has done the rounds abundantly in recent weeks is Anthony Gordon; and although the Magpies’ need to sell the winger is far less urgent now than what it had been two months ago, Ian Doyle remains optimistic that it could still materialise, even if it isn’t before the end of August.

The Liverpool Echo journalist told the Blood Red Podcast in relation to LFC’s links with the £75m-valued ex-Everton forward: “I was very convinced by that, and, to be honest, I still am, but as we get towards the deadline the less likely it looks like it will be this summer.”

We agree with Doyle when he says that a swoop for Gordon before the end of August seems increasingly unlikely, with late June feeling like it was the moment to strike as Newcastle just about fended off the threat of punishment as they managed to keep within PSR rules.

The 23-year-old winger, who Alan Shearer dubbed a ‘dangerous‘ player, has reportedly indicated that he’d be willing to return to Merseyside and was believed to have been ready to make the move when the two clubs involved had worked on a prospective deal a couple of months ago.

The England international would face plenty of competition for a left-sided berth at Anfield, where Arne Slot can already decide between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. The right flank is rather more threadbare, with no natural senior backup for Mo Salah on that side.

Although we don’t envisage a sudden late August swoop for Gordon, that isn’t to say that Liverpool won’t try to move for him in 2025, particularly if any of their current wingers were to depart.

It’s been a deafeningly quiet summer so far on the transfer front for the Reds, but stand by for potential fireworks in the final 10 days of the window!

