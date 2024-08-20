(Video) Journalist ‘really glad’ Liverpool have made no signings; ‘real positive’ for Slot

Liverpool fans are becoming increasingly aware that we may not see any new signings arriving at Anfield this summer and one journalist has backed this idea.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Daniel Storey said: “My caveat for any criticism about them not signing any players yet – if you’ve got a new manager and he’s coming after a dynasty manager who has left such an imprint on the club – coming in and not having the players change at the start of the season can be a real positive, it means not everything is changing.

“It means the players are having to deal with the manager in a completely new environment, but not having to deal with four or five new team-mates – so training feels the same other than the manager is doing different things. I was really glad that they’ve got the same team.”

There has already been plenty of backlash on social media over a lack of signings but if it can add to squad cohesion and ease the process of replacing Jurgen Klopp, as has been suggested by the Independent’s chief football writer here, then it could be a positive.

We don’t know if there will be no new faces before the window closes yet but only time will tell if this tactic proves to be the right course of action.

You can watch Storey’s comments on Liverpool’s transfer tactics via BBC Sport:

