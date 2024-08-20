Paul Joyce relays fresh Tuesday evening update on another Liverpool departure

Liverpool fans are getting used to hearing that our players may be leaving this summer and it seems another will depart the club before the window closes.

Providing an update, Paul Joyce has shared Gary Jacob’s story on X: ‘Liverpool set to bank £20m-plus from sale of Sepp van den Berg. Brentford looking to see off interest from elsewhere in Europe including Bayer Leverkusen.’



It would appear then it’s a matter of where Sepp van den Berg will be going and not if, as our central defensive ranks decrease further this summer.

We’ve already said goodbye to Joel Matip, Rhys Williams has gone out on loan and there’s been plenty of rumours surrounding the future of Joe Gomez, creating a potential problem for Arne Slot.

There is of course still Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips at Anfield but should we lose four options in one window – it would be remiss to not find at least one replacement.

Richard Hughes will no doubt be assessing options and seeing if anything becomes more interesting in the final 10 days of the window, whilst also trying to tie up a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

After rejecting moves to the Eredivisie and Bundesliga already, the prospect of Premier League football should be attractive to the 22-year-old CB and more money in the transfer kitty certainly benefits us.

The lure of the German champions could be too much to resist though and we’re certainly aware of the coaching talents of Xabi Alonso, leaving our No.72 with quite the decision.

