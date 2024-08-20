Liverpool may have big decision to make on £25m maestro in near future after James Pearce update

Excitement is growing among Liverpool fans over the prospect of a belated summer signing at Anfield, but it could have big repercussions for one man in Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds understood to be closing in on a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili before the transfer window ends in 10 days’ time, with the Valencia goalkeeper set to be Alisson Becker’s long-term successor between the posts in L4.

However, the pursuit of the Georgia international has made it clear that Caoimhin Kelleher isn’t seen as a regular first-choice by club chiefs, with the 25-year-old having patiently understudied the Brazilian for several seasons.

As per James Pearce in The Athletic on Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland stopper wants to be a number one and is unlikely to extend his contract at Liverpool, which runs for two more years. The Cork native is valued at £25m by his current employers.

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist remains ‘convinced’ that Reds could raid Premier League rivals for ‘dangerous’ dynamo

READ MORE: Liverpool have been swamped with offers for ‘cheeky’ prodigy who’s already impressed Slot

Ever since publicly stating his desire to finally establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper shortly after the end of last season, it’s felt as if Kelleher is reaching a genuine crossroads in his career, and that sense has been intensified by the pursuit of Mamardashvili.

The Irishman turns 26 in November and might fear that he’s already spent too much time playing second fiddle to Alisson, although it’s taken a truly world-class ‘keeper to prevent our number 62 from getting the game-time that his talents deserve.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

There are far more pressing contractual matters to be sorted at Anfield before the netminder’s current deal expires, but with just under two years remaining on Kelleher’s terms, a pivotal decision will need to be made in the near future.

The likelihood is that, if Mamardashvili signs and an offer of £25m or more arrives for the Republic of Ireland international, Liverpool will cash in and allow him to flourish elsewhere, just as he’s done for us in two Carabao Cup finals and an extended period of last season.

It’ll be a shame to see such a gifted goalkeeper depart, but it’s become increasingly difficult to hold him back from realising the full extent of his potential, something which unfortunately seems unlikely to happen on Merseyside.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions