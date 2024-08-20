Liverpool announce fresh transfer update concerning 23-y/o player as Reds close in on Mamardashvili

It’s been a quiet summer filled with the occasional outgoing transfer and it seems we’ve now been provided another, as the first incoming deal looks set to be completed.

Taking to X, the official club account posted: ‘Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Morecambe on loan until January.’



It means that the 23-year-old will be spending at least six months playing League Two football which should provide an opportunity to grow in confidence and play some much needed football.

It’s been a run of unsuccessful loan spells at Swansea, Blackpool and Aberdeen in the last three seasons for the central defender and it looks certain that his long term future will be away from Anfield.

You’d have to really impress in the fourth tier to convince Arne Slot of a future for the Reds but as it’s only a short deal, there’s a chance to hop up the leagues in January.

Let’s hope a young defender who was such a key member of the team that helped ensure Champions League football for the 2021/22 campaign, can re-start his career and show the world of the talents he has.

Richard Hughes seems to be working hard behind the scenes to secure a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili, whilst overseeing the departures of not just Rhys Williams but Sepp van den Berg and Joe Gomez who have also been linked with an exit too.

If we keep losing central defenders then it would seem that a Joel Matip replacement is needed too, creating yet more work for our new sporting director.

