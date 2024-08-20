The Athletic: Liverpool could have ‘busy end’ to transfer window as club chiefs ‘consider offers’

A reliable Liverpool reporter has predicted a ‘busy end’ to the summer transfer window for Liverpool, but not in terms of players coming to the club.

James Pearce shared a series of updates for The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet on Tuesday morning, including a host of prospective outgoings for youngsters and those on the periphery at Anfield.

The journalist stated: “It promises to be a busy end to the window in terms of outgoings, as Liverpool consider offers for players such as Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Ben Doak and Tyler Morton, while Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic and Owen Beck have been attracting loan interest.”

Although our squad is certainly nowhere near as bloated as Chelsea’s, it’s viable that there could be a handful of exits from Anfield in the final 10 days of the summer transfer window.

It’s been clear for some time that the 27-year-old Phillips isn’t deemed a first-team mainstay at Liverpool, while Morton has been threatening a breakthrough on Merseyside for a few years without ever truly making one.

The likes of Doak, Gordon and Bajcetic still have time on their side to prove that they could hold down a place in Arne Slot’s side in the long-term, with the Spanish midfielder already enjoying plenty of senior minutes under Jurgen Klopp before injury problems decimated his 2023/24 season.

Van den Berg remains a somewhat curious case. The 22-year-old has been an LFC player for five years but only played four times for our first team, having had several loan moves since 2019.

He stood out as one of Liverpool’s best performers in pre-season but, with four other senior centre-backs in the squad and the possiblity of a late August swoop for Marc Guehi, he could find his pathway to regular game-time blocked if he stays in L4.

We’re all waiting with bated breath for incomings at Anfield in the final few days of the transfer window, but much of the club’s remaining business could focus on youngsters and fringe players leaving, either on loan or permanently.

