Liverpool could be in a position to pounce for £70m giant after fresh David Ornstein update

David Ornstein has shared a transfer update on Tuesday morning which could make for encouraging reading from a Liverpool perspective.

The Athletic journalist has described the situation surrounding Marc Guehi as ‘one to watch’ this week, with Newcastle having been particularly active in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace defender.

The Magpies’ latest bid for the 24-year-old stands at a guaranteed £60m (plus £5m more in potential add-ons), but the Eagles are holding out for £65m plus £5m in bonuses. With the Tynesiders seemingly ‘at their limit’ and the Selhurst Park outfit refusing to budge, Eddie Howe’s side are now thought to be ‘exploring other options’.

That could open the door for Liverpool to pounce, with the England international ‘appreciated’ by Anfield chiefs, who are ‘looking at centre-backs’ in case Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg depart, and with Virgil van Dijk’s contract now into its final year.

There’s been no shortage of stories involving Liverpool and Guehi throughout the summer, but with this latest update coming from one of the most reliable journalists around in Ornstein, it could make Reds fans sit up and take notice.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over Gomez’s future in particular, LFC could do with strengthening their centre-back options, with that position at risk of looking threadbare if there are departures but no arrivals in the final 10 days of the transfer window.

Guehi is an experienced campaigner who’s excelled in the Premier League and for England at Euro 2024, while his homegrown status is also favourable. He was excellent in Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday, winning six of his seven duels, making nine clearances and completing 95% of his passes (Sofascore).

With Newcastle seemingly at the take-it-or-leave-it stage in their hitherto relentless pursuit of Guehi, another no from Selhurst Park could see the Magpies drop out of the race for the defender, thus removing one strong competitor for Liverpool.

The Reds had been prepared to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s £51m relase clause at Real Sociedad and infamously put £111m on the table for Moises Caicedo 12 months ago before Chelsea’s late hijack, so the funds definitely seem to be available to secure a £70m deal for the Eagles centre-back.

If Richard Hughes can pounce on Newcastle’s inability/unwillingness to go any higher for the 24-year-old, it could put a rather different complexion on LFC’s summer transfer window.

