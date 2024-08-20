After Mamardashvili: Liverpool could soon strike big with transfer bid for £70m enforcer – report

Liverpool could yet find themselves in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following David Ornstein’s update on Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutchman now looks increasingly set for an exit from the club before the summer window shuts, following in the footsteps of fellow Reds centre-half Joel Matip.

Amid ongoing rumours swirling around Joe Gomez, the Merseysiders find themselves tip-toeing around broken glass following the start of the 2024/25 league campaign.

One solution that could relieve many in the fanbase is that of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The Eagles’ defensive lynchpin is understood to be of great interest to rivals Newcastle, though the Express now reports that there’s a ‘feeling’ Arne Slot’s Liverpool ‘could strike late in the window’ for the Englishman.

Will Liverpool sign Marc Guehi this summer?

Intriguingly for us, this follows a spate of recent reports confirming our ‘appreciation’ for the 24-year-old.

With us potentially set to bank a further £20m-plus for Sepp van den Berg – and taking into account our limited involvement in the window so far barring some recent movement for Giorgi Mamardashvili – there should, theoretically, be enough in the kitty to justify a move.

Guehi won’t come cheap, of course. The defender is valued at a whopping £70m by his current club in the aftermath of an impressive European Championship campaign with finalists England.

The Palace star registered an impressive 92.67% pass accuracy rate in Germany (completing 20/28 of his long passes attempted) in addition to 44 recoveries.

