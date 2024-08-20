Liverpool could get answer on improved transfer bid today, but deal is at risk of collapse – report

Liverpool have reportedly increased their offer for one of their primary transfer targets, although the deal may be at risk of collapsing.

According to reports from Spain, the Reds have submitted an increased bid to Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili with a fixed amount now exceeding €30m (£25.6m) and a total package (including add-ons) close to the LaLiga club’s €40m (£34m) asking price.

Anfield chiefs are expected to hear a response from the Mestalla hierarchy today, which could be crucial to their hopes of striking a deal which’d see the goalkeeper join Bournemouth on loan initially before then becoming an LFC player.

The Cherries are seemingly growing impatient over the lack of a resolution so far to the extent that they’ve begun looking around at alternative targets and will end their interest in the Georgian if the matter drags on for much longer.

With only 10 days left in the summer transfer window, it does seem as if the pursuit of Mamardashvili is now reaching a decisive juncture one way or the other.

Both Liverpool and Bournemouth will be imploring Valencia owner Peter Lim to respond to the Reds’ latest offer as urgently as possible, so that the proposed arrangement doesn’t end up in the mud.

If the Cherries pull the plug on the 23-year-old and pursue other goalkeepers instead, that could complicate our pursuit of the Georgian, who’s seen as an option for further down the line rather than straight away due to Alisson Becker’s vice-like stranglehold on the number one berth at Anfield.

The loan-now, sign-later proposal that LFC have been seeking would be amenable to all parties involved – we’d secure a long-term replacement for the Brazilian, Andoni Iraola’s side would get a superb goalkeeping addition and the LaLiga side would reap some much-needed transfer funds.

Let’s just hope that Lim delivers a swift response to Liverpool’s improved offer so that this potentially promising deal doesn’t end up collapsing, should Bournemouth’s patience ultimately run out.

