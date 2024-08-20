Liverpool have been swamped with offers for ‘cheeky’ prodigy who’s already impressed Slot – report

One young player at Liverpool appears to be in high demand coming towards the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have been ‘besieged’ with offers from clubs hoping to take Stefan Bajcetic on loan, with multiple suitors from the Premier League and across Europe enquiring about the 19-year-old’s availability.

LFC may sanction a temporary exit for the Spaniard, but only if they bring in a new defensive midfielder first. Arne Slot is understood to be a big admirer of the teenager, although the head coach doesn’t feel that he’s quite ready to start regularly in the number 6 role.

It’s not surprising that Bajcetic appears to have a lengthy queue of prospective suitors, having been a revelation when breaking into Liverpool’s first team during the 2022/23 season.

Jurgen Klopp even dubbed the teenager ‘cheeky as hell‘ after the manner in which he scored his first Reds goal (against Aston Villa on Boxing Day 2022), while Mo Salah has already seen fit to call him a ‘great player‘.

Slot gave the Spaniard a runout in all of our pre-season fixtures, although the youngster wasn’t in the matchday squad for our Premier League opener against Ipswich at the weekend, which suggests that he could struggle for regular game-time at Anfield this term.

That said, Liverpool would be wise not to allow Bajcetic to leave unless a new number 6 is signed, with squad depth sure to be tested as the campaign goes on and the commitments pile up.

If he is to be loaned out, ideally it’ll be to another English top-flight club where he’ll play regularly, thus enabling him to get invaluable experience in the division and the Reds’ coaching staff to evaluate his readiness to make an impact on Merseyside in the long-term.

