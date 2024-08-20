Valencia-based outlet has just dropped an encouraging Mamardashvili update for Liverpool fans

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are likely to conclude a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili before the end of the summer transfer window.

Tuesday morning’s print edition of Valencia-based news outlet Super Deporte claimed (via Paisley Gates) that Anfield chiefs are pushing hard to secure the goalkeeper and that it’s simply a ‘matter of time’ before the transaction is ‘closed’.

The Reds are understood to have already agreed personal terms with the Georgia international, who’s initially set to be loaned out to Bournemouth from the Mestalla before coming to Anfield and replacing Alisson Becker in the long-term.

Valencia are holding out for €40m (£34m) for the 23-year-old, although the report claims that Ruben Baraja’s side need to bring in cash from player sales this month in order to improve their parlous financial situation.

Having been burned in the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi earlier this month, Liverpool fans may be reluctant to get their hopes up about Mamardashvili until such time that the club releases an official announcement about a transfer.

However, this morning’s reports suggest that there’s a strong chance of a deal being done to bring the Georgian stopper to Anfield, albeit with the initial diversion to Bournemouth on loan, something that we can afford due to Alisson’s ongoing presence on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old featured in Valencia’s season-opening 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night and, despite conceding a couple of goals, still impressed by making four saves and achieving a post-shot xG surplus of 0.53 (Sofascore).

Liverpool have 10 more days to complete a deal for Mamardashvili, which should still be sufficient time to present an offer which’d be to Los Ches’ liking and duly complete the necessary paperwork to clinch his signature before the market closes on 30 August.

Richard Hughes and his recruitment team are leaving it late, but hopefully they might get at least one piece of transfer business over the line while the window remains open.

