(Video) Danny Murphy: ‘strange’ how Liverpool have found themselves in ‘bizarre’ summer situation

Liverpool fans are gearing up for what looks like it could be a busy final few days of the transfer window and there’s plenty of reasons why this may be the case.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Danny Murphy shared his thoughts on contracts at Anfield: “I think it’s bizarre how they’ve got themselves into this predicament, not so much with Virgil because he’s 33/34 so I understand that one a little bit more.

“But I’m amazed that they’ve let Trent get to this, hopefully that gets sorted out because he’s a local lad, he loves Liverpool so maybe that’s not going to be a problem.

“And Salah, we’ll have to wait and see with the Saudi prospect on the horizon but yeah, it’s a strange one.”

With departing centre-backs, incoming goalkeepers and an ongoing search for possible defensive midfielders – contracts may not be high on the agenda for Richard Hughes yet.

However, the longer we leave this, the more chance we lose all three of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

You can watch Murphy’s comments on Liverpool (from 49:10) via Match of the Day 2 on the BBC iPlayer:

