Neil Mellor heaps praise on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool ace who’s ‘a joy to watch’

Neil Mellor has labelled Mo Salah as ‘unbelievable’ and still cannot believe how the Egyptian King is continuing to shine year after year in a red shirt.

The 32-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist as Liverpool defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 to get their 2024/25 Premier League campaign off to a flyer.

There were plenty of positive signs from Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge of the Merseysiders and although there was a new man in charge of the Reds, it was same old Salah as he registered his 300th goal contribution for the Anfield-based outfit in just his 350th outing.

“He is just unbelievable, season after season he just delivers,” Mellor told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop).

“It’s not just the goals, it’s assists as well, he is a joy to watch, fully fit, at it, just magnificent.”

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 Salah has become recognised as one of the best forwards in world football.

His ability to both score and create goals is exceptional and we’re delighted to have retained his services for the current campaign. Our No. 11 is now in the final year of his current deal but is still continuing to perform at an exceptionally high level.

He’s one of the fittest players in the squad and conducts himself superbly both on and off the pitch.

He’ll be eager to add to his goal tally on Sunday when Brentford visit Anfield in our first home game of the season and Slot’s first competitive game at L4.

