Ornstein: Defender ‘close to leaving Liverpool’ this summer as Slot exodus continues

Liverpool fans are aware that our incoming transfers have been a little quiet this summer but the outgoings have been rather lively, with another name set to possibly depart.

Taking to X, David Ornstein reported: ‘Sepp van den Berg close to leaving Liverpool in permanent move. Set to achieve £20m+ valuation. Brentford strongly considering 22yo.’

This may not be the biggest surprise given the lack of game time in our two final Anfield friendlies for the defender and a large number of alternatives in this position.

Brentford being again interested in our squad players could surprise some, especially if they end up paying near to £50 million for Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg in the same window.

It would show that the Reds are once again a great selling club and provides us with some ammunition to attack this or an upcoming window for new players.

Many will be begging that it provides funds for a new face in the next few weeks but that seems somewhat unlikely now.

For the 22-year-old, a Premier League move could be a great opportunity and the fact that Richard Hughes held his nerve with earlier bids could mean that we and the player benefit.

Let’s hope it works well for all parties and that the Dutchman can have a positive career away from Merseyside.

