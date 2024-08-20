(Video) Ornstein: ‘I’m hearing very good things’ about Liverpool staff member in transfer window

David Ornstein is among the most reputable voices within the transfer market and that has led to an update on how he sees Liverpool dealing with the final stages of this window.

Speaking on NBC Sports, the journalist said: “They’re going to be brave, they’re going to show restraint and prudence, despite whatever stick may come their way and so we’ve got to watch them in this final couple of weeks of the window but the same rules will apply.”

“I think credit goes to Richard Hughes, I’m hearing very good things about him, to Arne Slot as well.”

READ MORE: (Video) David Ornstein terrifies Liverpool fans by outlining ‘massive issues’ facing Slot

It’s nice to hear some praise for Richard Hughes in what has been a tough summer for him, after being thrown in at the deep end on Merseyside.

We may see action before the window closes but it’s looking increasingly likely that a decision has been made to settle with what we have, something that takes a lot of guts.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Hughes (from 2:17) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions