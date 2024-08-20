Deal close: James Pearce confirms Romano’s huge afternoon Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool are now understood to be closing in on a deal for Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

James Pearce confirmed the news in question this afternoon following Fabrizio Romano’s X (formerly Twitter) update.

According to the journalist’s Athletic report, the Reds have discussed a fee of £34m for the Georgian international who enjoyed an impressive Euros 2024 campaign.

Liverpool closing in on a deal to sign Mamardashvili following further talks with Valencia. #LFC

Story with @GuillermoRai_ https://t.co/qPVaTtbGJm — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 20, 2024

The former Liverpool Echo reporter goes on to add that the player is expected to stay put in La Liga with Ruben Baraja’s men for the 2024/25 season. After that, the 23-year-old would join Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Plenty of goalkeeping quality at Liverpool

It bodes very well for the future of the goalkeeping department that Mamardashvili now looks set to bolster the squad in the next campaign.

The footballer would join Alisson Becker (contract expiring in 2027) and Caoimhin Kelleher (contract expiring in 2026).

We’d expect the Republic of Ireland international to eventually find an outfit willing to pay our valuation for his services given his clear quality – particularly well on display in 2023/24 as we had to deal with an extended period without our injured first-choice ‘keeper.

In the meantime, there are no doubts over our No.1’s continued importance to this Liverpool side and any future success we may experience under new management.

The potential arrival of Mamardashvili shouldn’t change too much in that regard. Though, it does show some important pre-emptive action on the part of our recruitment department in sorting out a potential long-term successor to the former Roma man’s throne.

