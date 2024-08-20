James Pearce: Liverpool player ‘considering his options’ amid interest from ‘several’ PL clubs

James Pearce has shared an update on Tuesday morning regarding the future of one Liverpool player who’s been in the headlines recently.

Joe Gomez was a notable absentee from Arne Slot’s matchday squad in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, and The Athletic reporter claimed that the 27-year-old’s status at Anfield is ‘increasingly uncertain’.

The journalist has given a further update on the defender this morning for The Athletic, stating that the England international is now ‘considering his options’ as he fields ‘interest from several Premier League clubs’.

Although Gomez hasn’t been a guaranteed starter for Liverpool in recent times and is unlikely to be one this season, it still baffles us that the club are seemingly prepared to let him depart this month.

CaughtOffside claimed that the Reds could accept offers as low as £30m-£35m for the defender, whose ability to slot in seamlessly in any position across the backline ought to make him a highly valued asset.

Having been at Anfield for nine years but now in danger of struggling for game-time, we can understand from the player’s perspective why he might be ready for a new challenge elsewhere, but we’d be loathe to lose the only man who was at LFC from start to finish during Jurgen Klopp’s glorious reign.

If Liverpool are to let Gomez leave before the 30 August deadline, it’s essential that they bring in an instant replacement, although reports from Pearce’s colleague David Ornstein suggest that a late swoop for Marc Guehi mightn’t be out of the question.

We’d still hate to lose the 27-year-old this month, but signing another centre-back straight away would definitely soften the blow. If he is to depart, whoever lands him will be getting a hugely dependable operator who perhaps hasn’t always been shown the appreciation that he deserves.

