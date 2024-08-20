(Video) “I really like Arne Slot”: BBC pundit praises new Liverpool boss after Ipswich decision

Liverpool fans have been getting used to Arne Slot being our new head coach but now the rest of the country have had access to him, they’re beginning to form opinions.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said: “I really like Arne Slot for making that decision – if he wasn’t happy with Quansah, he’s quite within his rights to show strong management and make a point.

“I know people could look at that as the knock-on effect on Quansah as a young player, but it’s about setting standards. From Quansah’s perspective he’ll be disappointed in himself but he’ll have to work his way back and make sure he’s strong enough in those one-versus-one situations.”

It’s nice to hear that the Dutchman is winning pundits over already and long may this adulation continue for his work as our head coach.

Although Jarell Quansah was at the recieving end of the harsh treatment on this occasion, it led to us winning three points and will hopefully teach him an important lesson.

You can watch Sutton’s comments on Quansah, Slot and Liverpool via BBC Sport:

