(Video) Slot’s former psychologist explains the man behind the manager at Liverpool

Arne Slot has taken over at Liverpool and we have a glimpse at what his football is like but him as a man is something we haven’t learned too much about yet.

Speaking on FC Bullard, Dan Abrahams shared details on his time as the Dutchman’s psychologist: “Intelligent, football obsessive, you know, a tactical obsessive, very, very smart from that perspective and I think most importantly – open-minded.”

These are all certainly qualities we would like to be possessed by the man in charge of sending the Reds out to win games of football and so it’s good to hear.

Hopefully as the years pass we keep learning that the 45-year-old is very much the right man for the top job.

You can view Abrahams’ comments on Slot (from 29:33) via FC Bullard on YouTube:

