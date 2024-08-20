Unseen AXA training centre change happened this summer; four Liverpool players taking advantage

Mate-tea was the drink of the moment in 2023/24 for this Liverpool squad. A particular favourite for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez.

Fast forward to 2024/25 and it now seems that coffee is back in the mix following the club’s decision to build a coffee bar at the AXA training centre in Kirkby.

A welcome addition, it would seem, judging by how often the likes of Mo Salah, our No.8, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas have made use of the amenity.

“How Salah has embraced the start of a new era at Liverpool. Not only has he set the standards in training daily but he’s helped create a positive environment for new head coach Slot with his force of personality,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“Staff have been struck by his happy demeanour and his desire to provide support and advice to the youngsters in the squad.

“Liverpool had a coffee bar built just inside the players’ entrance at Kirkby this summer to encourage them to socialise together. Salah is one of the regulars, spending time with the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

The Merseysiders enjoyed a positive start to the league campaign, defeating Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town by two goals without reply at Portman Road.

A new era in many aspects under Arne Slot

We knew there would be changes under Arne Slot following his arrival from Feyenoord this summer.

Some of them have been clear to the eye on the pitch, with the Dutchman favouring a more possession-based style of football (as is already familiar at the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal).

We’ve already seen some positive signs of things to come under the new regime from a thrilling second half of football at Portman Road.

If little changes like adding a coffee bar can help improve the dynamic and player relationships behind the scenes, we’re absolutely open to further tweaks over the coming months.

