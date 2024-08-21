(Video) Benitez accuses Ferguson and Man Utd of ‘cracking up’, not him and Liverpool

Rafa Benitez’s famous ‘facts’ press conference led to many thinking it was pressure from Manchester United and Alex Ferguson but the Spaniard doesn’t agree.

Speaking with Gary Neville on ‘The Overlap’, the 64-year-old said: “You were cracking up, because Sir Alex Ferguson was so worried about us, that he was using everything he has in his book to create [that environment].

“When we were ahead [in the League] you had two games in hand, because you played in the Club World Cup. Then you came back and you won the games and obviously, you were doing well.

“Cracking up, I was joking, because the last 11 games we drew one against Arsenal 4-4 at home, and we won ten. So, we were not cracking up – you had extra time, and then you play seven minutes extra and you score against Aston Villa with [Federico] Macheda.”

It’s certainly a fighting response from our former manager who has shown that he’s more than happy to share the necessary details to defend himself when necessary.

It was so rare in this era that anyone stood up to the control of the former Old Trafford boss and that at the very least, should be applauded.

You can watch Benitez’s comments (from 52:50) via The Overlap on YouTube:

