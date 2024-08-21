(Video) Benitez: Gerrard lacked ‘tactical knowledge’ but still ‘best player I ever coached’

Steven Gerrard will forever be known as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history and it seems that Rafa Benitez shares this view of his former player.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Spaniard said: “Stevie is the best player that I have ever coached, when I was in Madrid I couldn’t say that but now I can say that.

“It’s very clear, he had everything – what he was missing was the tactical knowledge.”

It’s very Rafa to still manage to find a criticism of a player he values as the best he’s ever coached, such was his enduring pursuit to find things to improve.

The Scouser must have felt at times that his manager didn’t fully rate him as a player so this will come as great proof that he was appreciated at Anfield!

You can view Benitez’s comments (from 33:51) via The Overlap on YouTube:

