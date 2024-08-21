(Video) Benitez confirms Liverpool interest in ex-Madrid and Spurs man but club ‘couldn’t compete’

Liverpool have not always been able to compete to sign the biggest players in world football and Rafa Benitez has shared a frustrating tale of one deal that passed us by.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Spaniard stated: “Gareth Bale, when he was 17 at Southampton, six months after we were watching him, Tottenham paid £8m, and we couldn’t compete.”

Given the heights that Gareth Bale reached at both Tottenham and Real Madrid, it’s a scary prospect to consider a team that could have had both the Welshman and Luis Suarez in when they were both at their pomp.

This shows what happens when owners don’t back their managers and how great players can slip through the net.

You can watch Benitez’s comments on Bale (from 21:30) via The Overlap on YouTube:

