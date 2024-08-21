Hobbies of Kop royalty – Former Liverpool players and their hobbies

When a player at Liverpool makes a big impact it often doesn’t take much to transform them into local royalty, remembered by the fans for decades after their achievements. People even like to take a peek into their day-to-day lives and know what kind of thing Liverpool players tend to do with their spare time and spare cash.

Former Reds have amassed some really quite unique hobbies as well as some that you might expect from football stars. We go through some of the Kop’s favourites from years gone by and what they’ve got up to off the field.

Daniel Sturridge – Casino Gambling and Music

Daniel Sturridge formed part of the famous SAS partnership up top for Liverpool in some of the best seasons of recent years. He’s become known for some of his activities in casinos as well as what he’s done with a ball at his feet. Sturridge is known to play games at online casino brands and has publicly taken part in blackjack games as well as some other slot games.

Loads of Liverpool players past and present have had some involvement with the gambling industry and some have even signed deals to become online casino ambassadors. Steven Gerrard is another former Liverpool player of this historic team that has been involved with gambling and many of his former teammates are known to play at online casino platforms. Footballers often play the casino side of games, especially when they are retired, but a lot of players do continue playing throughout their careers.

Vegard Heggem – Fishing

Heggem is something more akin to a cult hero at Liverpool and isn’t a hall-of-famer, but his hobby for fishing lands him on our list of footballers’ hobbies. Heggem likes fishing a lot and has even opened up a retreat allowing people to go and fish with him. He even opened up his story to the Liverpool official site: “I’ve got a passion for fishing, in particular salmon fishing, so the idea of opening a fishing lodge seemed like a great idea.”

He’s been running a place called Aunan Lodge since his career finished and there is even a lot of merchandise spread around the place harking back to his era as a Liverpool player.

Robbie Fowler – Property Development

Both a hobby and a business venture that has brought the former striker further success. Robbie Fowler is a Liverpool legend known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, but he’s since made waves in the property market.

While still playing, the Scouser began investing in real estate, and it quickly turned into a passion as well as a way to continue his career after football.

This new career gave Fowler a fresh start, allowing him to apply the same discipline and hard work that made him a star on the pitch to the world of business and even further boosted his profile. His ventures in real estate have kept him busy and engaged long after his football days ended and he’s also been involved in football as a manager (a brief stint in Saudi Arabia where he was sacked after four months).

Jerzy Dudek – Motorsports

Ah Jerzy Dudek, the hero of the 2005 Champions League final. Dudek’s interest in motorsports might come as a surprise to some but he’s done very well. After retiring from football, Dudek took up karting, which eventually led to a passion for racing.

He has participated in amateur races and even competed in endurance events like the 24 Hours of Dubai. Motorsports demand quick reflexes, intense focus, and a competitive spirit, qualities Dudek displayed during his football career. His love for racing gives him the thrill of competition and the joy of pushing himself to the limit. Dudek isn’t the only sports star to take this path and try their hand at racing which comes as a surprise to a lot of people!

Conclusion

The hobbies of footballers vary so much, and we’ve already seen that in this short article. A lot of people who play the game are into certain hobbies like gambling at online casinos, and many are also involved in things like property and other businesses. Fishing might be a bit more of an unusual hobby but it is proof that so many different types of personalities play football and they are all drawn to their own hobbies after they hang up the boots.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions