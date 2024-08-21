(Video) 30-y/o Ex-Red Fowler labeled ‘fantastic’ scores first goal in eighth tier

Many young players in Liverpool’s academy have dreams of playing at the highest level for the Reds but it isn’t always possible and one former starlet who caught Robbie Fowler’s eye, has scored for his new club.

Speaking in 2012 (via liverpoolfc.com), the legendary finisher said: “As a goalscorer I think he’s fantastic” about Adam Morgan but his career took a sharp decline after leaving Anfield in 2014.

Now playing in the eighth tier with City of Liverpool, the striker scored his first goal of the season against Wythenshawe and showed that he still has a keen eye for goal.

At 30-years-old now, the Scouser will be hoping to show everyone why he was held in such high acclaim by those within the club during his early playing days.

You can view Morgan’s goal via @purps_tv on X:

⚽️ A brilliant counter-attack by @CityofLpoolFC is ruthlessly finished off by @AMorgan94 to put the Purps 0-1 up tonight against @WythenshaweFC in the @NorthernPremLge 👏 pic.twitter.com/4kaxWOCryD — PURPS TV (@purps_tv) August 20, 2024

