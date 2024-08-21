Reliable reporter shares news of another imminent Liverpool exit as forward set to depart Anfield

Liverpool have yet to make any signings this summer but several players have departed Anfield, and there’s set to be one more exit confirmed imminently.

David Lynch revealed in his Substack that Portsmouth are nearing the permanent acquisition of Harvey Blair, having agreed a deal with the Reds for the 20-year-old.

It’s claimed that Pompey manager John Mousinho intends to ease the young forward into the team at Fratton Park after a knee injury sidelined him for most of last season.

Blair’s solitary first-team competitive appearance for Liverpool came in a Carabao Cup fourth round win over Preston nearly three years ago – in fact, that’s the only time he’s played at senior level for any club in his fledgling career (Transfermarkt).

However, the 20-year-old featured in all but one of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies, with Arne Slot giving him a platform to showcase himself to prospective suitors, considering that the youngster was highly unlikely to get much game-time at Anfield this term.

Mousinho’s plans to gently introduce the forward into the Portsmouth side indicate clever management, allowing Blair to develop naturally rather than just throwing him in at the deep end and expecting him to perform instantly.

The Championship should be an ideal stage for the player to truly kickstart his career, coming up against battle-hardened opposition in a hugely competitive division.

Even if the 20-year-old hasn’t managed to establish himself at Liverpool, he can always say that he’s played for the first team at one of the biggest clubs in world football, and we wish him all the best if he is to move on in the coming days.

