Liverpool eyeing cut-price swoop for 22y/o who’s been likened to Real Madrid stalwart – report

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on a Scandinavian midfielder who’s earned comparisons to a ubiquitous Real Madrid star.

As reported by Robin Bairner for Football Transfers, the Reds are closely following Daniel Svensson, who currently plays for Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The versatile Swede has been watched extensively by Anfield scouts in recent months, with the 22-year-old having caught the eye with his adaptability to numerous positions, as well as a physicality which should stand to him if he moves to the Premier League.

Given that he plays in Denmark and his European experience doesn’t extend beyond the Conference League, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for not knowing a great deal about Svensson, but a deeper analysis suggests that he could be the definition of a hidden gem.

Information from data analytics firm SciSports (via Football Transfers) has compared him stylistically to Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and a certain Moises Caicedo, although the Swede is seen as primarily a box-to-box midfielder rather than an out-and-out ball winner.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the backline, as a wide midfielder on either flank, in central midfield or in the number 6 role (Transfermarkt), marking him out as a Swiss Army knife of a footballer who can neatly adapt to a multitude of positions.

Football Transfers cites Svensson’s estimated transfer value at a measly €1.7m (£1.5m), and even though Nordsjaelland would almost certainly demand a lot more for him, Liverpool would realistically still be able to sign him for a fraction of their overall budget.

Bairner’s report didn’t have any mention of a proposed bid being tabled or even a formal enquiry made, so it seems unlikely that the Reds will push for the Swede before the transfer window shuts on Friday week.

However, he could be an intriguing option for the future if he continues to impress in Denmark, even if the leap from their top flight to the upper echelons of the Premier League would be an enormous one.

