‘They believe…’ – James Pearce shares the view from inside Liverpool on Mamardashvili

Liverpool appear to be closing in on the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, and James Pearce has shared the view from inside the club as to the prospective deal.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that a fee of €40m (£34m) has been discussed between the Reds and Valencia, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting this morning that the proposed transfer is now in the ‘final stages’, with all parties involved keen to get it wrapped up ‘this week’.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Pearce stated that Anfield chiefs feel that they’re about to land the Georgian goalkeeper for a bargain fee and view it as an ideal succession plan to loan him back to his current club for this season before he eventually takes over from Alisson Becker.

The journalist said: “It has been explained to me as long-term succession planning. Liverpool rate this guy incredibly highly and they believe he’s on the market for a price that undervalues him. They think it’s a good long-term investment to loan him out and bring him in at a later point.”

The proposed deal for Mamardashvili is one which should be beneficial for everybody involved in the transfer.

Valencia will receive a tidy fee from selling him and still get to have him at the Mestalla for one more season, while the 23-year-old can look forward to securing a move to one of the biggest clubs in world football and being able to enjoy regular game-time before he relocates to Anfield.

As for Liverpool, they’ll have a trusted successor to Alisson lined up for what they believe to be a bargain sum, safeguarding a crucial position on the team for the long-term.

The only discernible loser out of the proposed arrangement is Caoimhin Kelleher, who continues to be overlooked for a fixed starting role with the imminent deal for Mamardashvili. It seems harsh on the Irishman, who’s never let the Reds down whenever he’s deputised for our world-class number 1.

Nonetheless, it has the makings of tremendous business from Richard Hughes to secure a perceived low-cost move for a goalkeeper who excelled on the big stage at Euro 2024 this summer and is already proven on one of the continent’s biggest leagues from his time with Valencia.

If he proves to be even half as good as Alisson, that £34m will be viewed as a knockdown price in future years.

