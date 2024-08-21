(Video) Rafa produces brilliant one-liner on £200m Gerrard and Carragher signing

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were Liverpool FC for many years and Rafa Benitez has been speaking about how important the duo were to his team.

Talking on The Overlap, the Spaniard said: “If you want to buy Gerrard and Carra [now], you pay £200 million, £180m for Gerrard and £20m for Carra!”

It was a sign of the respect that the 64-year-old has for both of his former players, whilst also ensuring a slight dig was made at the man who’s now a pundit for Sky Sports.

After admitting our former captain was the best player he ever managed, it’s easy to see which Scouser was our old manager’s favourite!

You can watch Benitez’s comments on Gerrard and Carragher (from 12:37) via The Overlap on YouTube:

