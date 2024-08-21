Romano confirms Liverpool at ‘final stages’ to complete first Slot signing

Liverpool fans have had to wait a long time to see a signing arrive at the club this summer and it seems that we are about to end this with the arrival of a fresh face.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Liverpool and Valencia will talk again today in order to fix details of Giorgi Mamardashvili deal.

‘All parties want to get it done this week as Georgian GK would stay at Valencia on loan at least for one more season. Deal at final stages.’

It’s certainly a name that we have become accustomed to hearing being linked with Anfield and now it seems we are edging ever closer to signing on the dotted line.

This should be viewed as some solid future planning, by securing the long-term successor to Alisson Becker whenever he wants to leave the club.

We would all like to see the Brazilian guard our net for many years to come and the presence of Caoimhin Kelleher may suggest we don’t need another top quality option in this position.

However, Giorgi Mamardashvili would only be a good problem for Arne Slot should all three stoppers be at the club at the same time.

The 23-year-old can remain in La Liga and play top quality football, whilst he waits for the chance to come and be our main man in the future.

It’s a deal that ensures game time, stability and competition in what is a very important position.

🚨🇬🇪 Liverpool and Valencia will talk again today in order to fix details of Giorgi Mamardashvili deal. All parties want to get it done this week as Georgian GK would stay at Valencia on loan at least for one more season. Deal at final stages. pic.twitter.com/klB45DlFyn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

