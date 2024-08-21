(Video) ‘I’d be very surprised…’ – Chris Sutton makes worrying claim on crucial Liverpool duo

Chris Sutton has made a prediction about two Liverpool players which could be concerning for Reds supporters.

Kopites are on tenterhooks over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, each of whom will be out of contract next June as it stands.

Speaking to Ian Ladyman on the Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off! podcast, the ex-Blackburn striker believes that at least one of the defenders will have a new club by this time next year, and doesn’t think it’s accidental that the duo are so close to the end of their current deals.

Sutton said: “Both players are running down their contracts for a reason. I’d be very surprised if both are at Liverpool next season. If you’re a Liverpool fan, you’re desperate to get this done.

“Maybe they’re waiting to see how the new manager is and their relationships and whether the club can really push again, but that’s normally when a player runs a contract down. We know what’s gonna happen.”

The speculation over the futures of Trent, Van Dijk and Salah has been so incessant that Liverpool fans are, to use Sutton’s wording, desperate for the club’s hierarchy to finally sort out the trio’s contract situations.

There’s been a school of thought that the Reds academy graduate, who turns 26 in October, will be prioritised over the captain (33) and winger (32).

Pragmatically that makes sense, but all three players are still so crucial to LFC that we’d love to see each of them kept on at Anfield beyond next summer.

You can view Sutton’s comments below, via @MailSport on X: