Sven-Goran Eriksson’s heart-wrenching goodbye message issued to fans

Sven-Goran Eriksson lived his boyhood dream by managing Liverpool in a legends game at Anfield and now he looks to take a step back from public life amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Speaking at the end of his new documentary film, ‘Sven’, the 76-year-old said (via BBC Sport): “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

“Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Danny Murphy: ‘strange’ how Liverpool have found themselves in ‘bizarre’ summer situation

It’s a poignant message to everyone he’s crossed paths with over what was an illustrious career and shares the key message of valuing health over all else.

As supporters of the same club that the Swede followed in his youth, we hadn’t had too many interactions with the former England boss but to be able to help deliver a dream for him was special for anyone in attendance that day.

The full documentary doesn’t come out on Amazon Prime until later this week but it will act as a chance for him to end his story, the way he sees best.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce delivers fresh Tuesday evening update on another Liverpool departure

Tackling the highs and lows of a long career in the game, we’re sure to get an insight into the man as a whole before he passes of this cruel illness.

To end your story on your terms is the best way to counter this diagnosis though and it’s sure to be a heart-wrenching watch for anyone and everyone.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions