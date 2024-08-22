(Video) Academy own goal in 4-0 loss shows effects of Liverpool’s summer sales

Liverpool fans are still waiting for the first signing of the summer but we’ve seen plenty of outgoings and most have occurred in our academy so far.

Lining up against PSV, our under-21s were far from the list of well-known names we’re used to and as Michael Laffey scored an own goal to make it 4-0 to the travelling Dutch side – it was clear that the summer departures were having an effect.

After watching Jurgen Klopp have such a positive effect on the youngsters and their involvement in last season’s Carabao Cup victory, this is a sudden and stark difference.

The team may well be strengthened by whoever doesn’t leave before the window closes but a drop in quality looked clear, even at this early stage of the campaign.

You can view Laffey’s Liverpool own goal (from 1:29:22) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

