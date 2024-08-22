‘Time for a new challenge’ – Liverpool ace confirms Anfield exit in emotional social media post

One player’s exit from Liverpool has now been officially confirmed by the player as well as the club.

The Reds’ official website and social media channels announced at 11am this morning that Bobby Clark has completed a permanent move to Red Bull Salzburg, subject to international clearance, with the Daily Mail citing the transfer fee at £10m.

A few minutes before that official announcement, the 19-year-old posted an emotional farewell message via X as he gave thanks to everyone at the club during the three years that he spent on Merseyside.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The teenager said: “After an incredible 3 years at @liverpoolfc, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge. I’ve learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey.”

After an incredible 3 years at @liverpoolfc, I've decided it's time for a new challenge. I've learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I've had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey #ynwa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGxL7zz8d7 — Bobby clark (@Bobbylclark10) August 22, 2024

READ MORE: The Athletic reporter claims Liverpool stalwart leaving on free transfer is ‘almost inevitable’

READ MORE: “It’s close…” – Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool’s first summer signing could now be imminent

Clark now reunited with ex-Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders in Salzburg, whose determination to sign him was reflected in the Austrian club making three offers for the 19-year-old before finally securing him (Daily Mail).

The Reds have managed to broker a deal which is favourable for them, too, with the inclusion of a 17.5% sell-on clause and matching rights (which grants them an opportunity to equal any bids made for the player in future years).

The 19-year-old was unfortunately ruled out of pre-season due to a back injury, having benefitted from the enforced absence of numerous senior players to enjoy a spell in the first team earlier this year.

That included a valuable contribution towards our Carabao Cup final success six months ago and a goal for the youngster in the 6-1 Europa League demolition of Sparta Prague at Anfield.

While Clark ultimately never had the chance to build on that sequence of games at Liverpool in the long-term, his move to the Austrian giants could open doors for him in his career, and he’ll have a familiar face in Lijnders to help him along his journey.

Best of luck at Salzburg, Bobby, and thanks for everything you gave to the Reds!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions