(Video) “What’s the point?”: Carvalho opens up on Liverpool exit and thoughts on the Reds

Some had hoped that Fabio Carvalho could be given minutes at Anfield this season, and now the player himself has shared his thoughts on leaving the club.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 21-year-old said: “I did [think I’d have a role to play], but then it’s like, when you play, I thought I did alright to be fair, but as a footballer you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back things change and that happened.

“Then I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool, as much as I love the club and it’s one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans.

“I’m not going to just sit on the bench, because what’s the point?”

It’s a nice show of honesty from a young player who has never been shy to say that he wants to play football, something which should be applauded.

We received a good fee for his services and it seems like all parties have left this transfer on amicable grounds. Let’s hope it works out well for everyone too.

You can watch Carvalho’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"I want to be playing week in week out in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world" 🤝 Fábio Carvalho explains why he made the move from Liverpool to Brentford 🔁 pic.twitter.com/DwUN5B84gw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2024

