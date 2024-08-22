(Video) Bobby Clark provides Fabrizio Romano impression with memorable transfer confirmation video

Bobby Clark has left Liverpool and it’s a move that will no doubt have some scratching heads after what was a positive previous campaign last time out but now he’s left on a permanent deal.

Although it’s good to see Pep Lijnders link up with an academy graduate, let’s hope it doesn’t come back to bite us in the long term.

Now that the move is confirmed, RB Salzburg used a novel idea to announce the deal with a string of Fabrizio Romano impressions being used before the midfielder then confirmed his own arrival.

It’s something that perhaps needs to be watched to be understood but shows the more relaxed and comical side of what can feel like a very serious time of the year.

You can view Clark’s announcement video via @RedBullSalzburg on X:

We are seated. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QE9EmYqLD0 — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 22, 2024

