31-y/o Ex-Liverpool defender ‘proud’ to say: ‘I have a job’ after stabbing halted football career

Many young players dream of playing for Liverpool and envisage that doing so will ensure a long career in the game but things haven’t quite gone that way for one ex-Red.

Speaking after signing for Derry City, Andre Wisdom said (via BBC Sport): “The will was always there, but it felt like it wasn’t the way at times,”

“Perseverance, mindset, keeping going. You’ve got to keep training. It’s led me here. I’m quite proud of myself for getting back into full-time football. I can now say again I have a job.”

What makes this move notable is that the defender has spent that past four seasons without a club following a stabbing during the theft of his watch in 2020.

A part-time opportunity was provided at Warrington Town but this move to the League of Ireland Premier Division club means full-time football has finally returned.

In 22 appearances for the Reds, which involved a goal and two assists, the defender proved to be a versatile member of the back four during Brendan Rodgers’ spell at Anfield.

Premier League moves to Norwich and West Brom were followed by a transfer to Derby County in 2017, where the academy graduate spent four seasons before the injury.

It’s great to see the perseverance leading to such an opportunity and we all wish Andre the best for the upcoming season and his future.

