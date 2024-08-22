European writer has heard ‘whispers’ of potential Liverpool exit for 28y/o, not yet ‘concrete’

Liverpool fans may be wondering if Arne Slot will even have four defenders left at the club by the time the transfer window closes, with ‘whispers’ of yet another potential departure in the backline having emerged.

Joel Matip, Adam Lewis and Billy Koumetio have left permanently, Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers and Rhys Williams have exited on loan, Sepp van den Berg is close to joining Brentford and Joe Gomez could potentially be on his way out before the month ends.

To that list of confirmed or rumoured exits, we can now add Kostas Tsimikas, following an update from Greek football expert and writer Steve Kountourou.

He posted on X: “Hearing whispers of a potential return to Olympiakos for Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international does not seem to be in Arne Slot’s plans at Liverpool & a loan back to his former club makes sense. He requires game time & Thrylos is looking for another left back.”

In a follow-up tweet, he clarified: “FYI this is nothing concrete, just commenting on a rumour. Would absolutely take him back at Olympiakos.”

Although Tsimikas made way for Andy Robertson in Arne Slot’s first Premier League game in charge last weekend, the 28-year-old featured prominently in pre-season and had even been touted to keep the Scot out of the line-up against Ipswich five days ago before the team news broke.

That’d suggest that, even if the Greece international mightn’t be the head coach’s first-choice at left-back, he’s still very much in the Dutchman’s plans and will surely be counted upon for quite a few games this term.

If the Greek Scouser were to depart, along with the ever-versatile Gomez, that’d leave academy trio Owen Beck, James Norris and Calum Scanlon as the alternatives to Robertson. While all three are talented, standing in for the Scotland captain would be a significant leap.

Kountourou has offered the reassurance that Olympiacos’ apparent interest in bringing back Tsimikas four years on from his move to Liverpool seems very preliminary, and Thrylos chiefs would need to work remarkably quickly to secure a deal for him before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Hopefully it won’t get anywhere near that stage and that, when the market shuts in eight days’ time, we’ll still have two senior natural left-backs to call upon.

