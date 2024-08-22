Another Liverpool academy graduate set to leave as Slot culls Klopp’s kids

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success last season would not have been won if it wasn’t for the academy players at the club but it seems the same opportunities won’t be available for the upcoming campaign.

Taking to X, James Pearce reported: ‘Another Liverpool youngster on the move with Harvey Blair set to complete £300,000 move to Portsmouth today.’

After also seeing Bobby Clark leave the club on a permanent deal to Red Bull Salzburg, it’s a bit of a surprise to see so many youngsters depart.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans reminded of Lijnders’ talents in brilliant Clark welcome video

The fee certainly isn’t earth-shattering but it does provide the 20-year-old with a chance to play Championship football and could be a great opportunity.

After featuring in every game of our tour in the USA this summer, the attacker may have hoped that long-term opportunities at Anfield were available but this is clearly no longer the case.

Harvey Blair joined the Reds from Manchester United at under-12 level and was handed his one and only senior appearance by Jurgen Klopp at Preston North End in the League Cup but injuries hampered his progression.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Clark provides Fabrizio Romano impression with memorable transfer confirmation video

The chance to play first-team football was clearly a lure too strong to resist though and we will all only wish the best to a player who scored five goals in 20 appearances for the under-21s in the last campaign.

Best of luck on the south coast, Harvey!

You can view the Blair update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

Another Liverpool youngster on the move with Harvey Blair set to complete £300,000 move to Portsmouth today. #LFC

(First called by @davidlynchlfc) https://t.co/FerYUqPFa7 pic.twitter.com/Zh04YXHSQd — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 22, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions