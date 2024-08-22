Liverpool offered chance to sign promising 20y/o striker who was involved in transfer collapse

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a player who was recently on the cusp of joining a Premier League rival.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Reds are among several English top-flight teams who’ve been given an opportunity to snap up Samu Omorodion, on whom ‘some checks’ have already been undertaken.

The 20-year-old was in line to join Chelsea from Atletico Madrid earlier this month, only for him to take umbrage at the Blues’ attempts to acquire 50% of his rights (El Chiringuito TV).

Omorodion has yet to play a senior competitive game for Atletico, but he was prolific at underage level for Granada and netted eight LaLiga goals while on loan at Alaves last season (Transfermarkt).

The youngster ranks highly among centre-forwards in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for non-penalty xG and successful aerial duels per 90 minutes, but his returns for a series of other prominent criteria don’t rank favourably (FBref).

It duly suggests that the 20-year-old is something of a rough diamond who boasts plenty of talent but needs the right coaching in place for those abilitites to be refined into a top-level striker.

If Liverpool seize their reported opportunity to do what Chelsea couldn’t and sign Omorodion, the Spaniard would likely be seen as a project for the long-term rather than someone to come in and compete with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for a starting berth straight away.

Although he seems like a promising prospect, the Reds have greater needs to address in the final few days of the transfer window, so we wouldn’t envisage him being unveiled at Anfield before the end of the month unless Richard Hughes spots something in him which simply can’t be ignored.

