(Video) Liverpool fans reminded of Lijnders’ talents in brilliant Clark welcome video

It wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp who left Liverpool last season and arguably the second biggest departure was our assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who has now continued his Anfield connection.

After completing the signing of Bobby Clark to Red Bull Salzburg, the Dutchman’s welcome video was played to the midfielder.

As much as it’s strange to see this link up not occur with a Liverbird in sight, it shows why both were at our great club.

You can watch Lijnders’ message to Clark via @RedBullSalzburg on X:

A message from Pep to Bobby 💬 pic.twitter.com/3iyBdCOPNB — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 22, 2024

