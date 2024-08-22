Liverpool could revisit familiar transfer path for 24y/o who’s ‘open to the next step’ in his career

Liverpool could utilise a familiar transfer path as they scour prospective additons ahead of the 30 August deadline.

According to German reporter Philipp Hinze, the Reds remain interested in RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan, with the 24-year-old ‘open to’ taking the ‘next step’ in his career.

The Sky Deutschland journalist posted on X: “Once again confirmed: Liverpool FC continue to have interest in Leipzig’s defender Mo Simakan. It is not advanced or concrete, but Simakan is still on Liverpool’s list. Juventus also keeping an eye on the Frenchman.

“Simakan is not unhappy in Leipzig. However, the Frenchman is open to the next step. There is generally a lot of interest from Europe – but no one been concrete so far.”

With a deal agreed ‘in principle’ for Sepp van den Berg to join Brentford, and Joe Gomez potentially departing as well, Liverpool could do with bolstering their centre-back depth should both of those leave before next Friday.

Simakan – who can also play at right-back – may duly be a viable option to come in, and the Frenchman boasts particularly impressive statistics in relation to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, as per FBref.

The statistical website ranks him among the top 1% in that subset for shots taken, touches in the attacking penalty area and non-penalty xG per 90 minutes, along with the top 3% for shot-creating actions, top 9% for progressive carries and top 20% for tackles made per game.

It may also help Liverpool that they have a positive working relationship with RB Leipzig, from whom they previously signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the links to the Red Bull stable have been further strengthened by Bobby Clark’s £10m move to Pep Lijnders’ Salzburg.

At a reported €40m-€45m (£34m-£38.2m; Hinze), Simakan should be within the Reds’ price range, so it’s not unthinkable that Richard Hughes could make a concerted effort to try and bring him in over the coming week, particularly if Van den Berg (and possibly Gomez) were to leave.

