Liverpool midfielder wants out of Anfield despite raving about Arne Slot’s style of play – report

One player in Liverpool’s current squad is reportedly eager to cut his ties with the club, despite recently waxing lyrical about Arne Slot’s tactical setup.

According to DAVEOCKOP, Tyler Morton is expected to move on from Anfield before the end of the summer transfer window, with the midfielder desiring an exit as he seeks regular playing time elsewhere.

Unlike Ben Doak, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon, the 21-year-old is continuing to train with the senior squad at Kirkby, but he’s open to leaving the Reds and is likely to have ‘no shortage of suitors’.

READ MORE: Champions League club ask about Liverpool stalwart; £26m domino would need to fall first

READ MORE: Liverpool exodus set to continue as Sky Sports drop late-night update on £30m ‘deal in principle’

Morton featured in all three of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies in the USA and was the only player involved in both legs of the Anfield double header against Sevilla and Las Palmas earlier this month (Sofascore), with Slot granting him plenty of opportunities to catch the eye.

The new head coach made a big impression on the midfielder, who only three weeks ago chirped: “If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really.” [DAVEOCKOP]

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, with the ex-Blackburn and Hull loanee turning 22 in October and failing to even make the matchday squad for the Reds’ win over Ipswich last weekend, his desire to move on to a club where he’d be likely to play regularly is understandable.

Morton has racked up 79 games in the Championship over the past two years, so a team from the second tier might be prepared to make Liverpool an enticing offer, although the player himself may want a Premier League move to test himself at that level.

We suspect that it won’t be long before a few clubs knock on the Merseysiders’ door to ask about the midfielder, especially with the transfer window closing tomorrow week.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions