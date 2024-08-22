(Video) Danny Murphy admits ‘surprise’ over ‘great’ prospective signing Liverpool have lined up

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool may be about to complete a ‘great bit of business’, albeit one which’d come as something of a ‘surprise’.

The Reds are understood to be closing in on a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia with a view to loaning him back to the Mestalla for this season before he pitches up at Anfield as Alisson Becker’s long-term successor.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-LFC midfielder waxed lyrical about the Georgia goalkeeper after his heroics at Euro 2024, although he also suspects that internal conversations may have taken place regarding the future of our current nummber 1.

Murphy said: “They’re planning ahead, aren’t they? I don’t know what’s going on with Alisson or what conversations he has had with the club, but it seems like they’re being proactive in finding his replacement.

“I was fortunate to see Mamardashvili twice, and to be honest with you, I didn’t know much about him until I saw him. He was in incredible form in the Euros – big presence, normal stuff, the shot stopping and all that, decent with his feet. When I say presence, he’s what, 6 foot 4, 6 foot 5.

“I think that’s a great bit of business getting him in now. I don’t know about Alisson and that situation. It would be a surprise to bring in a ‘keeper now for, what, three years time? Maybe there’s been something from Alisson, but he [Mamardashvili] is a super ‘keeper.”

The goalkeeping position wouldn’t have struck too many Liverpool fans as a priority for this summer’s transfer window, considering that we already have the world-class Alisson and an excellent deputy in Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, Anfield chiefs have clearly seen enough in Mamardashvili to deem him worthy of being the Reds’ next first-choice stopper, and if he can consistently summon the levels that he showed at Euro 2024, LFC could indeed be on the cusp of signing a magnificent guardian.

You can view Murphy’s comments below, via talkSPORT on YouTube: