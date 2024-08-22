‘It’s close…’ – Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool’s first summer signing could now be imminent

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool are now ‘close’ to securing their first signing of the summer transfer window with just eight days remaining until the deadline.

The Italian reporter dropped an update on Giorgi Mamardashvili in his Daily Briefing this morning, and he’s outlined that a deal for the Valencia goalkeeper is now in its ‘final stages’, with the 23-year-old set to be loaned straight back to the Mestalla for the rest of this season.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Romano wrote: “Giorgi Mamardashvili is no longer going to Bournemouth, with the idea being that Liverpool could sign him before he then goes back on loan to Valencia until summer 2025. Mamardashvili has already said yes to Liverpool, and yes to the possibility of staying at Valencia on loan, so it’s close.

“The clubs are now trying to complete the final details of the deal, with Alisson to stay as the Liverpool number one for this season. There is still some work to do, but Mamardashvili is close to Liverpool and there is optimism to make it happen.”

READ MORE: (Video) Danny Murphy admits ‘surprise’ over ‘great’ prospective signing Liverpool have lined up

READ MORE: Liverpool midfielder wants out of Anfield despite raving about Arne Slot’s style of play – report

With Bournemouth out of the equation, and Liverpool duly no longer having to try and sidestep Premier League rules prohibiting clubs from signing a player and loaning him out to another team in the division in the same transfer window, this ought to be a relatively straightforward deal for the Reds to complete from here.

Mamardashvili’s apparent eagerness to sign for Arne Slot’s side and remain at Valencia for another season should allow for the clubs’ proposal to materialise, and it seems to be a case of only a few more specifics to work out before it becomes official.

As Simon Jordan argued on talkSPORT, a new goalkeeper wouldn’t have stood out as a priority for LFC in the current transfer window, but clearly Richard Hughes saw an opportunity to bring in a player who excelled at Euro 2024 and has been working towards securing his signature.

Ideally Liverpool can get a deal for the Georgia international finalised in the next couple of days so that recruitment chiefs can then focus all their attention on addressing other parts of Arne Slot’s squad, with a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a right winger all desirable, perhaps even essential.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions