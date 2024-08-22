Fabrizio Romano’s morning Liverpool transfer update is very good news for fans

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool are ‘on the verge’ of completing a deal with Valencia for the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The CaughtOffside columnist confirmed the update on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, with the Reds still need to finalise details including ‘payment terms and deal structure’.

The footballer enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 campaign with the La Liga outfit, despite a disappointing ninth-place finish in the Spanish top-flight. He notably prevented the most goals in the league (9.7), according to valenciacf.com.

Mamardashvili will be staying ‘at least one year’ at Valencia

Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia – (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this deal is that we’re more than prepared to see the Georgian international’s stay in Valencia extended beyond the season-long loan on the table.

That should, of course, be no surprise to Liverpool fans given that Alisson Becker continues to remain a key part of the first-XI – a situation we don’t see changing in the next year or so.

In that case, it more than makes sense to ensure that Mamardashvili has regular access to top-flight football (and in an environment where he feels comfortable and is the established No.1).

It seems like a deal that suits all parties involved very well!

  1. I really can’t get excited about spending a significant amount of money on yet another goalkeeper even one as reputedly as good as this guy especially since he’ll be out on loan for at least a year.

