Fabrizio Romano’s morning Liverpool transfer update is very good news for fans

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool are ‘on the verge’ of completing a deal with Valencia for the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The CaughtOffside columnist confirmed the update on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, with the Reds still need to finalise details including ‘payment terms and deal structure’.

🚨🔴 The agreement between Liverpool and Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the verge of being completed. There are still final steps needed on payment terms and deal structure. Fee will be €35m, sell-on clause and staying at least one year on loan at Valencia. ⏳🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/3EuIZWcbsG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

The footballer enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 campaign with the La Liga outfit, despite a disappointing ninth-place finish in the Spanish top-flight. He notably prevented the most goals in the league (9.7), according to valenciacf.com.

Mamardashvili will be staying ‘at least one year’ at Valencia

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this deal is that we’re more than prepared to see the Georgian international’s stay in Valencia extended beyond the season-long loan on the table.

That should, of course, be no surprise to Liverpool fans given that Alisson Becker continues to remain a key part of the first-XI – a situation we don’t see changing in the next year or so.

In that case, it more than makes sense to ensure that Mamardashvili has regular access to top-flight football (and in an environment where he feels comfortable and is the established No.1).

It seems like a deal that suits all parties involved very well!

