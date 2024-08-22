‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer news; deal to be done in next 24 hours

Fabrizio Romano has given the ‘here we go’ treatment to an imminent exit from Liverpool as the trimming of Arne Slot’s first-team squad continues.

Only a few hours after the Reds announced the sale of Bobby Clark to Red Bull Salzburg, the Italian reporter took to social media with news of another player who’s set to depart Anfield.

He posted on X on Thursday afternoon: “Sepp van den Berg has decided to go to Brentford as he accepted their proposal, here we go! Liverpool and Brentford finalising deal for £25m package while player set for medical tests later today. Deal to be sealed in the next 24h.”

🚨🔴⚪️ Sepp van der Berg has decided to go to Brenford as he accepted their proposal, here we go! Liverpool and Brentford finalising deal for £25m package while player set for medical tests later today. Deal to be sealed in the next 24h. pic.twitter.com/zWyglHUMrx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

The ironic timing of Van den Berg’s impending move to Brentford won’t be lost on Liverpool fans. The 22-year-old could finally make his Premier League debut at Anfield on Sunday…but if it happens, it’d be against the Reds, despite spending five years on the books in L4.

Of course, that’s if he completes the transfer by tomorrow (as Romano has indicated) and is registered in time to feature for Thomas Frank’s side this weekend.

A series of impressive performances in pre-season seemed to have boosted the Dutchman’s chances of making an impact for LFC during Slot’s first year in charge, but similar to Fabio Carvalho (with whom he’ll be swiftly reunited in west London), it has instead provided the springboard towards an exit from Merseyside.

Liverpool chiefs will likely insist that £25m is a superb fee to reap for a player who only made four competitive appearances for the club, all in domestic cup competitions (Transfermarkt), but it’s a decision we could come to regret if we’re decimated by injuries at centre-back in the next few months.

Nonetheless, the hierarchy clearly feel that the financial rewards outweigh the potential squad risk at this moment in time, and the 22-year-old looks set for a fresh start with Brentford. We wish him well – just not on Sunday if the transfer does go through in time for him to line up against the Reds!

