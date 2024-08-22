David Ornstein: Arne Slot ‘really impressed’ by what he’s seen from 17-y/o Liverpool player

Trey Nyoni has been garnering some serious plaudits already since his September move to Liverpool last year.

Speaking about the 17-year-old’s promise at Anfield, David Ornstein highlighted how impressed Arne Slot has been with the young midfielder in pre-season.

The journalist had been responding to points raised by Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes over the Reds’ options in the middle of the park.

“The work that is taking place, which is more than just signing players – there is more to a football club than that – the likes of Arne Slot and Richard Hughes are said to have impressed from not just inside Liverpool but outside too. People who know them in the industry and come across them,” The Athletic reporter spoke on The Overlap.

“There’s another part to this, which we haven’t mentioned, which is the young players at Liverpool, who basically won the League Cup for them last season. Some of them have left and will go on loans, and you [Paul Scholes] talk about that position [central midfield] specifically.

“There’s a player there and you never want to heap expectation on it [but] Trey Nyoni, who came from Leicester, has really impressed in pre-season and with Slot in particular from what I hear. So he’ll probably get minutes in there and Liverpool are a club that hand genuine opportunities to young players.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders have opted to hold fire on a new signing in the No.6 position after failing to land their top target in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Ornstein noted earlier: “It wasn’t the case of, ‘if we don’t get Zubimendi, we’re just going to pivot to somebody else for the sake of it’. They really wanted him specifically.

“Unless they find somebody that they’re completely happy with, they’ll wait and bide their time and be patient and be brave about that, because it’s going against what a lot of the public and fanbases want, which is transfers, transfers, transfers.”

READ MORE: What Ben Jacobs has just heard about Liverpool’s next summer transfer

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano’s morning Liverpool transfer update is very good news for fans

Liverpool have to be careful with Nyoni

Fortunately for us, we’re hardly short when it comes to available options to throw into the middle of the park.

Between the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, and Harvey Elliott, Nyoni has plenty of competition to get through before securing a regular starting berth in this Liverpool side.

Regardless, even should the teenager prove a cut above the rest at the tender age of 17, we’d urge Arne Slot and Co. to handle our young star carefully. That means allow him to develop naturally without risk of overburdening him with the demands of top-flight football.

Conversely, that’s not to suggest we want to see the former Leicester man wrapped up in cotton wool and shelved for the foreseeable future.

There will be opportunities for the starlet to showcase his talents in the middle of the park this term and, we hope, for many seasons to come.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions